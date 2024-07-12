Crypterium Price Tops $0.0391 on Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $147,658.37 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,676,130 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

