Crown Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,986 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 902% compared to the average daily volume of 997 put options.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $5,019,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 55.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 140.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. 1,269,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,918. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

