Cronos (CRO) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $6.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

