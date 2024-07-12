Critical Survey: Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) versus Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Carmell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.34 million 1.02 -$156.23 million ($0.35) -18.80 Carmell N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Carmell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Carmell.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -4.14% 11.91% 3.29% Carmell N/A -171.27% -22.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Carmell on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Carmell

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.