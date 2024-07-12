Creditcoin Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $176.65 million and $11.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001282 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

