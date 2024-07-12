Craig Hallum Raises Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $140.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

