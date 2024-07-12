COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in June

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.6 %

CICOY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 14,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.87.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

