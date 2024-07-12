Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 76,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.9% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 307,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

