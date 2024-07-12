Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,036,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

