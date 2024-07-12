Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.49. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 552,431 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

