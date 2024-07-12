ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 22,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.