Contrasting TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) & Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -47.00% -15.15% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Borealis Foods and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borealis Foods and TDH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods -$459,340.00 -427.73 -$2.94 million N/A N/A TDH $3.18 million 5.05 -$23.63 million N/A N/A

Borealis Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TDH.

Summary

TDH beats Borealis Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

