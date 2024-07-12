ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Boosted by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

COP traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,839,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

