Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $9.47 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,000. Netflix comprises approximately 3.4% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $651.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

