Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 418.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.02. 495,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $277.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average of $257.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

