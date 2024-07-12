Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $946,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 426.2% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,154,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,121,000 after acquiring an additional 977,850 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 138,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.52. 6,492,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,648,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

