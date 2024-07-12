Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 23,990 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 1.4% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,148,000 after purchasing an additional 202,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $7,743,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.