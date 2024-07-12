Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 13,580,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

