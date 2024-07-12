Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 864,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $7,690,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

