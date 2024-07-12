Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $396.12 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $396.12 million and $27.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $47.38 or 0.00082266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,640 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,586.83888795 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.66092646 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $29,279,597.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

