CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 556,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 235,627 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. Bank of America started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $605.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 246,094 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.