Comparing Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of LQR House shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diageo and LQR House, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 4 3 1 0 1.63 LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Diageo currently has a consensus price target of $166.37, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. Given Diageo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than LQR House.

This table compares Diageo and LQR House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A LQR House -1,229.70% -211.26% -197.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diageo and LQR House’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $21.42 billion 3.40 $4.50 billion N/A N/A LQR House $1.12 million 3.64 -$15.75 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Summary

Diageo beats LQR House on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Cîroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. Diageo plc was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

