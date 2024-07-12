Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after acquiring an additional 366,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,745,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.1 %

COLM stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

