Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.95 and last traded at $218.78. 1,450,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,453,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.56.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.26, for a total transaction of $5,497,849.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $125,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.