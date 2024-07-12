Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after purchasing an additional 906,510 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $80,028,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,522,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,088,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 447,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,659 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.24. 2,566,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,483. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

