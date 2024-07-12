Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

