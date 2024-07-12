Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $460.38. 1,131,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

