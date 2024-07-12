Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,391,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $10.08 on Thursday, hitting $361.61. 1,765,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.93 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.38. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.