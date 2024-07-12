Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 222 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.80. 4,568,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $180.11 and a one year high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.63.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

