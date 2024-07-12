Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.28. 1,180,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

