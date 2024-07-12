Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,209,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 7,361,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,828,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

