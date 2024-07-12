Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 182.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,590. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average of $211.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

