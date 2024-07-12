Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.63. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 809,333 shares changing hands.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

