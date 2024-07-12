Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

