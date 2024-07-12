CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNEP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

