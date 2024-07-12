CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.48

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 21090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

