CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,568,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

