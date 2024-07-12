Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Buys $11,862.20 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,862.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,324. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 69.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,069 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

