Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.