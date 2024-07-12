Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance

Shares of CZBT remained flat at $25.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

