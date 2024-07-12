Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
Shares of CZBT remained flat at $25.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.