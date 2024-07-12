Citigroup Upgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to “Buy”

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

