Citigroup Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $95.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $78.94. 2,154,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

