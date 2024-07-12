Citigroup Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $68.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $122.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

