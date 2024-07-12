Citigroup Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $68.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRUS
Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kura Sushi USA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.