Citigroup Lowers Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $255.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

