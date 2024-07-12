Citigroup Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $119.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 329,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.