Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 308,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,656,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,507,000 after acquiring an additional 347,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.52. 29,893,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,024,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

