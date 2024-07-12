Citigroup Cuts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $60.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE:SON opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,580,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after purchasing an additional 131,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after purchasing an additional 109,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

