Citigroup Cuts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $88.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Shares of BC opened at $76.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

