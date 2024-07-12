Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $58,020.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $58,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,568,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,684,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $77,080.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

Shares of CTRN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

