CI&T (NYSE:CINT) PT Raised to $6.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

CI&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.13. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

